WINGS (Women in Northfield Giving Support) hits a milestone this year, marking 20 years of offering support in the form of grants to women and youth of the Northfield area.
A press release states in 2019, WINGS surpassed $1 million in total grants awarded. To mark its 20th anniversary, WINGS recently awarded a $20,000 Dare to Dream grant along with annual grants to area nonprofits.
WINGS began after a small group of Northfield women attended a Women in Philanthropy conference in Minneapolis and began discussing ways to create a philanthropic group in Northfield. Their desire was to fill a need in the community by focusing on women and youth. More women were invited to share in the conversations and advice was sought from other foundations and philanthropic groups. In 2000, 63 women founded WINGS. Their goal was to collaborate, not compete, with existing nonprofits, and members were encouraged to expand, not divert, their giving.
The release states strong, active subcommittees and a committed board continue to carry out the work of WINGS. WINGS remains a 100% volunteer organization.
Members may donate at any level of giving for any length of time. To become a member of WINGS, donate to wings-mn.org/donate) or mail a check to P.O. Box 845, Northfield, MN 55057. See wings-mn.org for more information.