Bridge Chamber Music Festival presents the following performances at its annual August festival:
7:30 p.m. Aug. 25: Guest cellist Christine Lamprea at St John's Lutheran Church. Please wear masks for this indoor performance.
5 p.m. Aug. 27: Stone Arch Brass in Central Park behind the Weitz Center. Bring your lawn chairs.
10 a.m. Aug. 28: St. Olaf College alum Meredith Maloley at the Riverwalk Market Fair.
Aug. 29: Season finale at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas with music of Rebecca Clarke and Felix Mendelssohn performed by Alexandra Early, Emily Hagen, Justin Knoepfel and Sarah Lewis.
All concerts are free admission, with recommended donations of $5.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.