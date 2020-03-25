On Tuesday, March 24, children in Kayla Tietz's Busy Little Bee's childcare in Northfield, along with her own children decided to spread some cheer to Northfield residents through various indoor and outdoor art projects.  

20200324_155830.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kayla Tietz)
20200324_162223.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kayla Tietz)
20200324_163018.jpg

(Photo courtesy of Kayla Tietz)
