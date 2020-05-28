Northfield Hospital + Clinics is reopening its Faribault Clinic for orthopedics and ENT (ear, nose and throat) care.
A press release states the Faribault Clinic also welcomes David McIntyre, a family medicine doctor and Faribault native now seeing patients in NH+C’s Faribault Clinic for both video visits and in-clinic visits. To schedule, call 507-333-5499. McIntyre continues to see patients in the Northfield Clinic, too.
All NH+C clinics are taking precautions for the safety of patients and staff.
ENT care has resumed in Faribault with Gerard O’Halloran. O’Halloran also sees patients in NH+C’s Northfield and Lakeville clinics. For ENT appointments in any location, call 952-469-0500.
Orthopedics resumes in June. The Orthopedics team, led by Clinton Muench and Hans Bengtson, also sees patients in the Northfield Clinic. For Orthopedic appointments in Faribault, call 507-334-1601.
The release states Northfield Hospital + Clinics is committed to the safety of patients and staff. Learn more about care during COVID-19: bit.ly/nhc-covid19.