Northfield resident John Tuma has been appointed to a second consecutive term on the state's Public Utilities Commission. The term is effective March 29 and expires Jan. 4, 2027.
Tuma was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. He's served on the commission since 2015. His areas of focus have included cyber security, telecommunications and siting of renewable facilities.
“The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission plays the essential role of ensuring that utilities like electricity, heat, and phone lines—services that Minnesotans rely on every single day—are reliable,” said Walz. “I am grateful to Commissioner Tuma for continuing his service to Minnesota.”
Said Flanagan: “For years, Commissioner Tuma has been devoted to ensuring that Minnesota’s lights stay on and our power remains reliable. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his continued service on the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission.”
Tuma, a Republican who served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1995 to 2002 represented parts of Rice, Le Sueur, Scott and Dakota counties. During his time in the House, he chaired the Crime Prevention Committee.
Prior to his service on the commission, which regulates the state's electricity, natural gas, and telephone services industries, Tuma worked for decades on energy and conservation policy issues for nongovernmental organizations. His experience includes working with Conservation Minnesota to lead efforts to pass key energy legislation, including Minnesota’s Renewable Energy Standard – which garnered broad bipartisan support.
"I am deeply honored by the governor and lt. gov's confidence in allowing me to continue to serve the people of Minnesota" said Tuma. "I’m ready to roll up my sleeves to do the hard work necessary as we transform the energy industry to provide customers with clean, cost-effective and reliable service 24/7. It is a privilege to work alongside and support the dedicated fellow Minnesotans that are committed to providing these critical services from the line worker who answers the call on a bone chilling Minnesota morning to the planners making sure that service is always there keeping our families safe and warm."
Tuma has practiced law in Northfield where he lives with his wife Wendy. They have two adult children Cal and Molly.