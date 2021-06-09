Jane Ludwig, Margaret Magnuson and Ashley Marek of Northfield participated in the 106th annual commencement ceremony for the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph.
Ludwig is a candidate to receive bachelor of arts degrees in Hispanic studies and individualized-education, also earning honors in summa cum laude, which signifies a minimum cumulative GPA average of 3.90. Magnuson is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics, and Marek is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in English, also earning honors in cum laude, which signifies a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.65.
.