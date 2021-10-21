Erin and Nathan Folcik announce the birth of their daughter, Taylor Joanne Folcik.
Taylor was born Sept. 14, 2021 in Northfield. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Northfield News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime