The Home Matters Residential Rehab Program is offering grants up to $7,000 to income qualified homeowners, 62 years of age and older, to adapt their homes so they can age in place.
Qualified improvements or adaptations include, but are not limited to, adding ramps, railings, grab bars, ADA toilets and walk-in showers, lowering countertops, cabinets and light switches, widening doors, and relocating laundry rooms.
This program is sponsored by Northfield Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Dakota County Community Development Agency.
Funds are limited. If additional items need to be replaced or repaired above and beyond this grant, Northfield Housing & Redevelopment Authority allows homeowners to apply for the Home Matters Residential Rehab Program loan in conjunction with this grant.
Completed application must be received by March 31, 2021. Interested homeowners can get more information and apply by calling Melissa Hanson at 507-645-3047 or going online to ci.northfield.mn.us/AgingInPlaceGrant.