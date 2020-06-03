National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) recently announced over 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities, two of which include Oran D. Frenstad of Arcadia Charter School receiving the National Merit University of Minnesota Scholarship, and Jack K. Rizzo of Northfield High School receiving the National Merit Carleton College Scholarship.
A press release states officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July, bringing the number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.