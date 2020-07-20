The following area students have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Dundas — Vanessa Loe and Aaron Lopez-Evje
Northfield — Gabriel Baggot, Sage Brinton, Baily Chell, Morgan Dobmeier, Jack Fox, Anne France, Oran Frenstad, Grace Hillmann, Jackson Hillmann, Adam Imdieke, Elias Kruse, Laurel Martinson, Alexandra Olson, Victoria Papke, Caroline Pritchard, Thomas Procter, Isaac Riggins, Thomas Sickler, Jaclyn Swenson, Emma Thompson, Jonathan Wiese and Luke Wiskus
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.