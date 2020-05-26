Picnickers and visitors along Northfield’s Cannon River are now protected by new umbrellas placed over matching tables.
A press release states the umbrellas and tables are beautification projects funded by the Northfield Community Foundation (Northfield Shares) through a grant to Northfield in Bloom, a subsidiary of the Northfield Garden Club (NGC). The tables are last year’s contribution to the Lower Riverwalk area.
America in Bloom, the original stimulus for Northfield in Bloom, states its mission is to “promote(s) nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.”
In 2008 the Northfield Garden Club received an award from the national organization to establish Northfield in Bloom. Since then NGC and Northfield in Bloom have joined with Northfield Shares and the city of Northfield in an effort to make the town a more vibrant place using those elements. Former projects include hay rack baskets for the pedestrian bridge, the dragonfly, bee and butterfly pollinator gardens in Lions Park, the "Winging It" butterfly bench, and the "Three Bikes" at Prowe Bridge.