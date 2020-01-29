The Northfield Faspitch Softball Association is looking for participants for this season.
A press release states the organization offers traveling softball for competitive players in the spring & summer for girls at the 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U levels. The association also sponsors a six-week fall season. Registration runs through Feb. 29.
For those not ready for travel ball, the NFSA offers a developmental in-house program for kindergarten through third-graders in the spring.
See northfieldfastpitch.org for more information.