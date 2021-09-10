Dakota County Farmers Union members

Dakota County Farmers Union members pictured from left, Vicki Barnes, Dakota County legislative liaison; Diana Rico, Minnesota Farmers Union membership coordinator; Margaret Shreiner and Bob Shreiner, of Eagan, and Linda Larson, Dakota County Farmers Union president; volunteered in the Horticulture Building at the Dakota County Fair in Farmington to raise money for the Dakota County Farmers Union Scholarship Fund. (Photo courtesy of Dakota County Farmers Union)

