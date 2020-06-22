Five Northfield poets — Becky Boling, Heather Candels, D.E. Green, Rob Hardy and Steve McCown — have poems published in the Summer 2020 issue of "Willows Wept Review," a small national literary magazine. The issue includes poems and prose from contributors in nine states, as well as from England, but 45% of the contributions come from Northfield.
Until the Northfield Public Library closed its meeting rooms in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boling, Candels, Green and McCown met twice a month at the library to share and discuss each other’s poetry. A press release states the group has provided a lively and mutually supportive community for the poets. It was Candels, whose poetry had appeared in previous issues of Willows Wept Review, who encouraged other members of the group to submit their work.
Four of the Northfield poets included in the issue — Boling, Green, Hardy and McCown — have poems stamped on the sidewalks of Northfield, and all five have previously published work in other literary magazines.
The Summer 2020 issue of Willows Wept Review is available in print and digitally. See willowswept.com/2020/06/20/issue-seventeen-summer-2020 for more information.