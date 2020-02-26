Last month, Randolph student Elaine Dorn participated in a roundtable meeting with Bremer Bank’s president and chief executive officer, Jeanne Crain, and director of specialized agriculture solutions, Marc Schober, to discuss commercial agribusiness and banking.
A press release states along with two other FFA officers, Dorn, the Minnesota FFA Association’s state secretary, utilized the unique learning opportunity to share her passion for agricultural education as well as her developing skills for future agriculture professions.
Studying agricultural communications and marketing and French at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, Dorn is the state secretary of the Minnesota FFA Association. Representing the Randolph chapter, she is experienced in general livestock judging and works as a farm hand, secretary and showman with the Promise Kept Farm operation. Following her undergraduate studies, Dorn plans on pursuing a master’s in international relations to eventually cultivate a career within agriculture on an international scale.