An open house to honor the service of retiring Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn is planned from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Rice County Government Services Building.
Dunn, a Rice County native, has spent 33 years in law enforcement, all but about two with Rice County. In that time, he's moved up through the ranks, starting as a corrections officer at the county jail. He was first elected sheriff in 2010, and earned a third term in 2018, one he said would be his last.
But his wife's out-of-state job led him to readjust priorities. Following his September retirement announcement, Dunn explained that his family has long sacrificed for his career and that it was time for the tables to turn.
All well wishers are invited to attend the celebration. The Government Services Building is at 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Enter from the south side of the building.