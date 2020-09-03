A Defeat of Jesse James Days button auction is underway to serve as a benefit not only this year but in future events.
The auction lasts until noon Sept. 13. Buttons Nos. 1-5 are each matted and framed. Only 2,000 buttons were produced and numbered this year, far fewer than the 12,000 that are typically produced and numbered for the annual celebration.
Funds from the auction will help pay for this year’s one-day event as well as ongoing yearly expenses. The Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee is responsible for insurance, storage facility fees, scholarships, and bleacher loan and upkeep.
The buttons can be found at Merchants Bank, Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Ace Hardware, Community Resource Bank in south Northfield, Cub Foods, DuFour’s Dry Cleaner, Eagles Club, Family Fare, 50North, Holiday Station Store, Just Food Co-op, Kwik Trip, NAPA, Northfield Historical Society, Quality Bakery, The Rare Pair, VFW, Ziggy’s, Heritage Bank Northfield, Heritage Bank Dennison, Paper Petalum and Sissy’s on Seventh.
The auction website can be found at https://bit.ly/3hY6BHU.