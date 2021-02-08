Project Friendship celebrates its success throughout the 2020-21 school year with the motto, "Our mentors are brilliant and our kids are resilient." The mentorship program matches youth in grades two through seven with a well-trained and caring college aged mentor from St. Olaf, Carleton or the Northfield Community College Collaborative. Mentors and mentees meet (virtually this year) for an hour a week at minimum.
The program has been a light in the lives of both the mentors and the children they serve. The creative and determined ways that mentors and mentees have continued to interact during this year have been stimulating and continue to build the cohesive relationships the program strives for.
Amy McBroom, parent of Marin, her third grade daughter who has been matched with Allie for over 1 1/2 years stated, “It is a really great program to have another caring adult develop a relationship with your child — someone they really look forward to seeing.”
Marin says that they have played online games this year, interacted through FaceTime, did a (really hard) Harry Potter online Escape room, and just have fun!
“I even beat Allie at cribbage — twice!,” Marin said.
Allie, a sophomore at St. Olaf says that “virtual mentoring is as good as it can be.” They are all very excited to be back together in person and can’t wait to go sledding together. But for now, virtual works and they just believe they will be able to be in person again soon.
For Missy Spitzack, Project Friendship has been a light for her third grade son Linden.
“Linden would look forward to meeting with Trevor every week. It’s another adult or friend for him. It makes Linden feel really special.”
Trevor is a sophomore at Carleton College.
“I think it’s a service for kids but we (mentors) get just as much out of it," he said. "I really enjoy having Linden in my life. I’m happy to be a part of his life and to stay in touch with him.”
For Linden, his favorite memory with Trevor so far is playing on the track and football field at Carleton last year.
“We got to play football and I ran for 105 yards!! It was a touchdown," Linden said with a laugh. "That was great!”
Kris Vatter is a parent of two children involved with Project Friendship. Both her eighth and ninth grade students have had mentors for over two years (matched as sixth and seventh graders). Kris says that virtual mentoring has gone great.
“Once they met at the same time on the same day and they were all playing an online game together on the same Zoom call. There was lots of laughter during a time that laughter is hard to come by," said Kris.
Fifteen-year-old Mason says that he is very excited to get to see his mentor, Wynton, in person again “when the time is right.”
For Wynton, the best part of virtual mentoring is that they get to stay in touch over breaks.
"During the summer we were able to continue meeting and over winter break as well. That had not been the case previously as we would go home over break and the idea of virtual mentoring just wasn’t there," Wynton said. "Now we have set a precedent that we can continue to mentor these kids that we have come to have a relationship with even when off campus.”
As a senior, Wynton hopes to continue to spend time with Mason even after graduation.
Wynton says that he misses going to see Mason in school plays, now during COVID-19, but he did get the chance to hear him on a radio show at his school this fall and that was "really" cool.
For Emma Greenlee, a mentor from Carleton College, “being a mentor has changed my college experience for the better. I am able to get out of my ‘Carleton bubble’. It gets me out and away from my stress — and to be a role model and a positive influence in a child’s life is a great experience to have. It’s a good way to connect with the greater Northfield community and it is a great feeling to know that your actions matter — to remember to care and think about people more. I am glad that I had this experience and to be that role model in my mentee’s life.”
Project Friendship is so thankful for all of its supporters that enable them to continue to make an impact for children in Northfield. This year almost 200 youth and 250 mentors are involved in Project Friendship. The program is growing and stretching in ways that the founders in 1965 might never have considered possible.
Life in today's world is much different, complicated, and distracting, but there is still a reason to celebrate through the light of Project Friendship.
To get involved or make a donation to Project Friendship visit projectfriendshipmentoring.org.