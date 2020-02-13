The Northfield Public Library presents the next events in its winter concert series Feb. 21.
A press release states Melodramas for Piano and Narrator at noon with Tim Kraack, piano, and Tiffany Heaver, narrator — presenting a program of music, rediscovering and adding to a musical genre from the 19th century that layers music over the spoken word.
The program includes two well known stories: "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe with music by Max Heinrich, and "The Pied Piper of Hamelin" by Robert Browning with music by Arthur Bergh, as well as the premiere of the newly composed "How the Water Feels to the Fishes" by Dave Eggers with music composed by performer Tim Kraack.
The release states selections have been edited to be family friendly and the performers will have time afterward to answer questions.
"The Accidentals and the Singing Knights will begin at 7 p.m. The Accidentals is an all female/non-binary a cappella group of Carleton College that requires a love of singing and a sense of fun," the release states.