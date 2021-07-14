The Minnesota Natural Resources Conservation Service has named Tanner Clementz as a new soil conservationist for the Faribault Field Office.
Clementz will develop and help implement conventional conservation plans for farmers and ranchers, implement farm bill programs, review contracts for compliance with schedules and practice requirements, and promote NRCS objectives and programs.
Clementz grew up on a row crop and beef cattle farm near Mt. Pulaski, Illinois. He received an Associate of Science degree in 2015 from Black Hawk College East Campus and a bachelor's degree in Agronomy Management from Illinois State University in 2017. Clementz then earned a Certified Crop Advisor accreditation from the American Society of Agronomy in 2019 and a Master's in Agricultural Science from Murray State University in fall 2020.
After graduating in 2017, Clementz spent a year in southwestern Iowa as a sales agronomist for a cooperative before moving back to Illinois. For the past three years, he worked as a precision agronomist for a large cooperative in south-central Illinois.