The Annual Nordic Fundraising Breakfast takes place from 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W in Northfield.
A press release states the breakfast buffet is an annual fundraising event for the lodge, with proceeds benefiting scholarships to send area youth to summer language camps. Now in its 22nd year, the meal is patterned after the abundant breakfasts commonly served at hotels in Scandinavia. The menu includes smoked salmon, heart-shaped waffles, lefse and breads, cheeses, sausage and more. Live Nordic folk music will be provided by Hütenänny, a local group of musicians who play weekly in the Northern Roots Session in downtown Northfield.
The release states tickets are available at Paper Petalum in downtown Northfield or at the door. The price for adults is $18, kids 12 and under $10, and ages 5 and under free.
The mission of Sons of Norway is to promote and preserve the heritage and culture of Norway, to celebrate its relationship with other Nordic countries, and provide quality insurance and financial products to its members. For more information, contact keithe.homstad@gmail.com