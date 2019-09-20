Eastbound traffic on Second Street West between Spring Street and Highway 3 will be closed on Monday to allow utility connections for the Historic Depot and Transit Hub Project.
According to the city, westbound traffic on Second Street West will not be affected by the proposed work. A detour for eastbound traffic will be put in place using Spring Street, St. Olaf Avenue and Trunk Highway 3, detouring traffic around the work area (see attached map).
The closure/detour is expected to be complete by the end of the day Monday.
BCM Construction of Faribault is the prime contractor for the $413,000 project.
The release states the city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.