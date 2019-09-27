Spring Creek Road will be closed at the Spring Creek crossing starting Sept. 30 as the Spring Creek Bridge replacement project gets underway.
A press release states the project will include removing and replacing Spring Creek Bridge over Spring Creek.
During construction, a detour will be posted using Jefferson Parkway, Prairie Street and Woodley Street, detouring traffic around the bridge replacement work area.
The Spring Creek Bridge replacement project is expected to be completed by late November.
The release states RAW Construction of Faribault is the prime contractor for the $700,000 project.
The release notes the city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones, and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.