The Northfield Human Rights Commission is seeking nominees for its annual Human Rights Award by Oct. 31.
A press release states to be considered for this award, a nominee should be a local person, group or organization that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to the advancement of human rights in the Northfield area, either through volunteer or professional efforts. The Human Rights Commission reportedly seeks a balanced and diverse slate of nominees. All nominations should include a brief biography of the candidate as well as the reasons the nominee should receive consideration for the award.
The award will be presented during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration. All past recipients dating back to the first Human Rights Award in 1998 may be found on an engraved plaque in the parking lot entrance of City Hall and the city website.
Nomination forms are available in English and Spanish. The form is available on the city’s website at: ci.northfield.mn.us/hrc. Paper copies can be requested by contacting Beth Kallestad in the administration office at 507-645-3074 or emailing beth.kallestad@ci.northfield.mn.us.