On Oct. 5th, the Northfield Public Library will host a program by Katie Hoskinson from 1 to 2 p.m. A press release states she will talk about why and how to save plant seeds and how the Seed Exchange Program at the Northfield Library, 210 Washington St., works.
The release states preserving garden heritage and biodiversity and improving the taste of produce and saving money are some of the reasons why saving plant seed is worth it.
Advance signup is not required. For further information, contact Jamie Stanley at the Northfield Public Library (1-507-645-1802) or Jamie.stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us.
The event will take place in the Bunday Room.