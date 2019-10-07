Growing Up Healthy staff members worked alongside residents from five prioritized Rice County neighborhoods to plan and facilitate Evenings in the Park gatherings in an effort to foster social connectedness among families during months when school was not in session.
According to a press release, while recognizing the power of food at community gatherings, Growing Up Healthy received food and/or financial support from Just Food Co-op, Community Action Center Food Shelf, Main Street Project, WINGS and Allina Health Neighborhood Health Connection to expand the availability of healthy food during these neighborhood events.
A press release states in Northfield events took place at:
- Jefferson Parkway townhomes and apartments (12 participants, two events). The location was added this summer in response to neighborhood leaders' requests to hold gatherings for the residents.
- Jefferson Square (36 participants, six events). The location was added this summer in response to recommendations from community partners who recognized a need for social gatherings in this neighborhood.
- Northfield Estates (43 participants, 6 events)
- Viking Terrace (36 participants, 5 events)
In Faribault:
- Cannon River Mobile Home Park (43 participants, 10 events)