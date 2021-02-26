The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Dundas — Shelby Juno, Arlie Lee, Aaron Lopez-Evje and Carter Shimek
Northfield — Gabriel Baggot, Sage Brinton, Morgan Dobmeier, Annika Fisher, Anne France, Oran Frenstad, Samuel Hegseth, Jackson Hillmann, Lilly King, Emma Kivell, Darcy Kornkven, Jesse Martin, Nikkole Morefield, Alison Nelson, Jenna Olien, Alexandra Olson, Victoria Papke, Caroline Pritchard, Kaia Schomburg, Thomas Sickler, Garret Swenson, Jaclyn Swenson, Jonathan Wiese and Alice Zhang
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 GPA.