Northfield residents will receive a survey from the city of Northfield in the mail. Residents are encouraged to complete and return it in the self-addressed prepaid envelope.
A press release states the city of Northfield has retained Fieldstone Research to conduct the survey, which is designed to help city staff and elected officials determine the desires, perceptions and priorities of Northfield residents on enhancing the parks and recreation opportunities within Northfield.
"The City Council will consider the survey results as it makes decisions related to exploring parks and recreation spaces for all of our community," the release states. "All answers are confidential and the data will only be supplied to the city in an aggregated form. If households have more than one eligible voter, they can contact the city at 507-645-3012 and additional surveys will be mailed out."
Northfield has 35 parks totaling 564 acres of land, 22 miles of trails, 22 playgrounds and four park shelters.
The release states residents should complete the survey as soon as possible, but no later than Jan. 10.