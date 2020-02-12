The Institute for Freedom and Community's spring series on U.S.-China Relations will include three discussions on the political dynamics between U.S. and China in addition to a special election event with NPR host Amy Walter and Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam on March 16.
A press release states all speaker events are free, open to the public and begin at 7 p.m. They will also be streamed and archived online.
China: Big Data, AI, and Privacy: with Joy Dantong Ma, Jeffrey Ding, Xiao Qiang March 4.
The State of the Presidential Election: with Manhattan Institute's Reihan Salam and NPR's Amy Walter March 16.
U.S.-China Today: The Third Revolution: with Elizabeth Economy and Evan Osnos April 2.
Freedom and Coercion in China: with Sheena Greitens and Minxin Pei April 16.