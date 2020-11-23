The Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) had a successful fall term using Zoom online so courses will continue online for the winter term. Registration for the CVEC winter term that begins the week of Jan. 4, 2021, closes on Monday, Dec. 14. Processing of all registrations received by that date will begin at 6 p.m., and students will then be admitted to oversubscribed courses by lottery. Classes are limited to 15 participants.
After Dec. 14, registrations will be accepted on a space-available basis.
An article "What is needed to be a student in an online course," as well as downloadable registration forms, can be found on our website, cvec.org. For those wanting to register who do not have a printer, Bill Rizzo, Registrar, may be contacted and he will mail you a form: 2114 Erie Dr, Northfield, MN 55057. Telephone: 602-369-0997. email: brizzo@cvec.org. Completed Registration forms should be mailed to Bill at the address indicated. FiftyNorth will not be open for Registration Forms to be returned there.
Nine online (via Zoom) courses are being offered: "Thomas Hardy--Novelist and Poet" (Dan VanTassel), "Four by Ursula LeGuin" (Richard Bodman), "Color Vision--Psychology, Physics, Neuroscience, Philosophy..." (Jim Rafferty), Timing in Nature" (Carol Trosset), "Only Connect--Two Novels by E.M Forster & Their Film version" (Andrea Een), "Connecting with Young People Across Generations" (Kathy Sandberg and Deb Schell), "The Enigma of Health" (Pat Johnson), "The Novels of Marilynne Robinson" (John Barbour), and "The Philosophy of Plato"(Perry Mason). Detailed information about the courses, including schedule and recommended readings, can be found at cvec.org. The fee for an eight-week course is $50 (not including the cost of a textbook).
The faculty of the Elder Collegium courses include emeriti faculty from Carleton and St. Olaf colleges as well as other schools and professions. There are no prerequisites for taking these courses. They are offered as lifelong learning experiences.