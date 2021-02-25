In order to reach the smallest businesses, Small Business Administration (SBA) will reportedly offer Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and sole proprietors through Wednesday, March 10. A press release states President Joe Biden has also announced additional program changes to make access to PPP loans more equitable.
"On Feb. 24, the SBA established a 14-day, exclusive PPP loan application period for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees," the release states. "This will give lenders and community partners more time to work with the smallest businesses to submit their applications, while also ensuring that larger PPP-eligible businesses will still have plenty of time to apply for and receive support before the program expires on March 31, 2021.
Small business guidance and loan resources can be found at: sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources. Small business guidance and loan resources in Spanish: sba.gov/page/coronavirus-recovery-information-other-languages#section-header-2.