A press release states Edina Realty, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, recently announced that the following realtors from the Northfield office are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service as members:
Leadership Circle — Darvin & Anne Laue, Linne Jensen, Jesse Steed, Mike Yerxa — top 42% of Edina Realty agents.
Master’s Circle — Tim Freeland — top 14% of Edina Realty agents.
President’s Circle — Becca Brinkman, Sonja & Al Freeland, Pat Johnson, Martha & Sid Kasper — top 28% of Edina Realty agents.