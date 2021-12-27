Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is excited to welcome Jerilyn (Jeri) Wiederholt as a psychologist in its Family and Individual Counseling Program in its Owatonna office.
Jeri is a native of Northfield and comes to Catholic Charities with 20 years of experience as a psychologist, therapist, and counselor with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Minnesota Department of Corrections, United States Department of Defense and outpatient facilities.
Jeri received her master of science in Psychology-Clinical and master of science in Art Therapy (Psychology) degrees from Emporia State University in Kansas. She is a Minnesota licensed psychologist, board certified art therapist, certified grief support specialist, Minnesota licensed teacher (K-12), psychology, and certified athletic coach (7-12) and has taught elementary, middle and high school students.
Through Catholic Charities, Jeri offers therapeutic counseling services to adults/elders, presenting a wide range of concerns, and welcomes clients from all walks of life.
Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, please visit its website — ccsomn.org.