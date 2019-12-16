weston merlyn sheffler

Weston Merlyn Sheffler

Jaylyn Sheffler announces the birth of her son, Weston Merlyn Sheffler.

Weston was born Nov. 12, 2019 in Northfield. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. 

Grandparents are Jayson and Carrie Sheffler.

