Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&