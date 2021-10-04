City officials and members of the Northfield Arts and Culture Commission are hosting a public dedication ceremony for the murals located in the pedestrian tunnels under the roundabout at Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held in the northeast corner between two of the tunnel entrances.
The ceremony will include speeches from Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, Library Director Natalie Draper and artist Adam Turman.
“The roundabout alone was a significant improvement to a busy intersection, getting pedestrians and cyclists where they’re going, safely. A roundabout isn’t just an infrastructure project though—with the addition of Adam Turman’s murals it’s a place to gather, to appreciate and enjoy, and it gives us something to be proud of and cherish. The tunnels become a memorable destination for residents and visitors,” said Natalie Draper, library director and staff liaison to the Arts and Culture Commission.
The Northfield Public Art Review Committee (PARC) selected Twin Cities-based artist Adam Turman to create the murals in the four underpass tunnels. The theme of the artwork is of four ecologies near Northfield—the Cannon River, Nerstrand Big Woods, Oak Savannah, and Prairie. Turman completed the murals in August.
The murals were funded by the 1% for the Arts program, where one percent of construction costs of a city capital improvement project is dedicated to public art.