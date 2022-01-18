...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Conspiracy theory scholar Joseph Uscinski to deliver Carleton convocation
Joseph Uscinski, a professor at the University of Miami and conspiracy theory expert, will deliver Carleton College’s convocation address on Friday, Jan. 21 from 10:50-11:50 a.m. in Skinner Chapel. In his presentation, he will discuss conspiracy theories, why people believe them, and solutions each of us can do curb their harmful effects.
Uscinski is an associate professor in the University of Miami’s political science department. For more than a decade, he has polled Americans about their beliefs in conspiracy theories. His research has helped uncover why people believed conspiracies, when, and to what effect. His work seeks to answer questions such as: Why do conspiracy theories emerge and why do people believe them? How popular are conspiracy theories and are they on the rise? What role does the internet play in driving conspiracy theorizing? Are conspiracy theories likely to cause violence?
Uscinski’s most notable work is American Conspiracy Theories. The book, co-authored by Joseph M. Parent, examines more than 100,000 letters printed in The New York Times between 1890 and 2010 and analyzes how conspiracy beliefs have changed over time. He is also the author of The People’s News: Media Politics, and the Demands of Capitalism and Conspiracy Theories and the People Who Believe Them. He was named a Fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry in 2020.
Uscinski earned his B.A. from Plymouth State University, his M.A. from the University of New Hampshire, and his Ph.D. from the University of Arizona.
Carleton convocations are free and open to the public. Masks are required, and visitors are expected to be fully vaccinated and boosted (if eligible) or to have received a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 24 hours before attending an event. Recorded and archived convocations can be viewed online. For more information, including disability accommodations, call 507-222-5461.