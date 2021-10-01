The Northfield Human Rights Commission is seeking nominees for its annual Human Rights Award by Oct. 31, 2021.
To be considered for this award, a nominee should be a local individual, group or organization that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to the advancement of human rights in the Northfield area, either through volunteer or professional efforts. The Human Rights Commission seeks a balanced and diverse slate of nominees that contribute to the cause of human rights in a variety of ways. All nominations should include a brief biography of the candidate as well as the reasons the nominee should receive consideration for the award.
The award will be presented during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. community celebration.
Recipients from the past five years include Rahmah Abdulai (2021), employees of Laura Baker Service Association (2020) Community Action Center (2019), Jennifer Lompart (2018) and Father Dennis Dempsey (2017). All past recipients dating back to the first Human Rights Award in 1998 may be found on an engraved plaque in the parking lot entrance of City Hall and listed on the city website.
Nomination forms are available in English and Spanish at: ci.northfield.mn.us/hraward.
Paper copies are available at the Northfield Public Library or can be requested by contacting Beth Kallestad at 507-645-3074 or beth.kallestad@ci.northfield.mn.us.