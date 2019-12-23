Strand named to Union University President's List Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email Dec 23, 2019 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community Alert Law enforcement use silliness to issue sober warning: Don't drink and drive Dec 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna Strand, of Northfield, was one of 340 students named to the Union University President's List for the fall 2019 semester. The President's List includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesSeries of stolen catalytic converters reportedNorthfield Hospital and Clinics facing a $1 million budget loss in 2020James BresnahanLorraine J. TimmAll-Flex plans expansion, expects to create three dozen jobsParrish suspends Congressional runLe Center man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for Greenvale Twp. burglaryBoard hears possible complications of later school start timesRoger FroelichTHURSDAY WRAP: Northfield wrestling wins big, Raider boys hockey suffers opposite result Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Dec 23 School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Birds Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Dec 23 Tradition Five Al-Anon Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Dec 23 Type 1 Diabetes Support Group Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Dec 23 Closed Big Book Study Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Dec 24 Northfield Sertoma Club Tue, Dec 24, 2019 Around the Web Farmer looks to cash in on carbon storage Frost, Husker continues to use juco players to fill areas of need Hawkeye 10 @ 10: Iowa enters bowl game as 2.5 point favorite Petroliana and more – the sure cure for cabin fever! Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Northfield News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists