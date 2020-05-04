In conjunction with GiveMN’s #GiveAtHomeMN campaign, Northfield Downtown Development Corporation (NDDC) created a “downtown business blitz” fundraiser with a goal of raising an additional $2,500 to supplement the initial Rethos funding and support businesses that were not selected in the first round of micro-grants.
A press release states if organizers exceed their goal, NDDC executive director Greg Siems said the organization will look at opening up an additional round for businesses to apply for support.
Every donation received through GiveMN through Friday will enter the NDDC into hourly and daily drawings for bonus gifts directly to the fundraising campaign.
To donate, see givemn.org/story/9gn6hf.