Northfield Poet Laureate welcomes poet Rebecca Fremo, who will read from her new collection of poetry, "Chasing Northern Lights," at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at Northfield Public Library, 201 Washington St.
A press release states Fremo is associate professor of English at Gustavus Adolphus College, where she teaches a variety of courses, including academic writing, creative nonfiction and teaching writing: theory and practice.
A Richmond, Virginia, native, she now braves the Minnesota winters with her husband and three sons.