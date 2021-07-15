First United Church of Christ Northfield has called the Rev. Cindy Maddox to be its new senior minister.
Rev. Maddox comes to Northfield from South Portland, Maine, where she served for the past eight years as senior minister of First Congregational Church, UCC, of South Portland. Prior to that, she served UCC churches in Danbury, Connecticut, and Asheville, North Carolina.
“We are delighted to welcome Rev. Maddox to our church family,” said Sam Steinberg, moderator of First UCC Northfield. “She is a seasoned and creative spiritual leader and a longtime advocate for social justice.”
Rev. Maddox received her Master of Divinity from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated with academic honors and earned the John Owen Smith Award for preaching.
Her father was a pastor and her early years were spent in Ohio, Florida, Alabama and Indiana. As an adult she also lived in North Carolina, Georgia, Connecticut, Maine, and for a time in Blue Earth, Minnesota.
She follows the Rev. Todd Lippert who served First UCC Northfield for eight years before resigning in 2020 to focus his energies on his role as State Representative for House District 20B. Rev. Maddox will assume her duties September 28.
For more information about First UCC Northfield, go to firstucc.org or follow First UCC on Facebook and Instagram (@firstuccnorthfield).