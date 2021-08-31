Northfield Hospice and Northfield Grief Support Coalition will host a presentation for those grieving a death or loss from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, Northfield. Pre-registration is required. A virtual option is available, register for a link.
“Grief in the Time of Pandemic” features Patricia Richardson, MSW – a retired family and individual therapist who has worked for 50 years within the Northfield community. She will address the impact of loss during the international health crisis of COVID-19. We will discuss the typical process of grief and consider ways to cope with grief while building resilience during a time of uncertainty.
For two weeks leading up to the presentation, displays around Northfield invite community members to share their thoughts on two questions about loss and coping during the pandemic. Those thoughts will be incorporated into the presentation on Sept. 20.
This presentation is a prelude to an optional 6-week support group open to anyone grieving a loss.
The support group will meet in-person on Mondays, Sept. 27 – Nov. 1 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Door 10). The support group is led by Sara Lippert, MSW – social worker with Northfield Hospice, a service of Northfield Hospital + Clinics.
The presentation and support group are free. For these indoor events, COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the presentation and support group sessions: Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.
Pre-registration is required. Contact Sara Lippert at 507-646-1456 or lipperts@northfieldhospital.org to register.