The city of Northfield is asking for the public to participate in short survey questions related to local television government access channels and programming by using Polco, a public engagement platform. Survey results will be tabulated and shared with the City Council and community through the city website.
A press release states residents can participate on Polco by downloading the Polco app for Android or iOS, or visiting the city’s web page on Polco at polco.us/northfield. QR codes on City information boards allow easy access to the Polco website. Residents’ individual information is never shared and cannot be accessed by the city.
The release states links to Polco can also be found on the city’s website, www.ci.northfield.mn.us/polco, or the city’s Facebook and Twitter feeds. English and Spanish paper surveys are available at the Northfield Public Library and Motor Vehicle Services at City Hall.