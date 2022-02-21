CECILIA_Portrait.jpeg
Liam Cofell-Dwyer

Cecilia Cornejo, Carleton professor of Cinema and Media Studies, filmmaker, and artist, will share her art practice which encourages community members to reflect in order to envision and generate paths towards collective wellbeing. Cecilia has been active in the Northfield community working for justice on many issues. She was instrumental in convincing the city to build a skate park for our youth. She also began the "Say Their Names" group which meets at Bridge Square.

Thursday, March 3, 2022

7:00pm via Zoom

Register here: www.StJohnsNorthfield.org/courageous

Check out some of Cecilia's work in the community:

The Wandering House quilt will be on display at the Weitz Center for Creativity from February 11, 2022 through March 11, 2022

