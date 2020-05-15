Organizers have canceled the 2020 Vintage Band Festival slated for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vintage Band Festival Board of Directors announced the decision to cancel the one-day mini festival Friday.
A press release put out by the board states that although state guidance has eased restrictions for Minnesota businesses and social interactions, physical interactions are still limited to no more than 10 people at a single gathering and there is still a ban on outdoor sporting events.
"Many Minnesota summer festivals and events have already been canceled and no doubt the list of cancelations will continue to grow," according to the board.
"We owe it to the health and well-being of our musicians, our audience and our volunteers to stand down from our plans for the summer of 2020 and instead begin plans for getting together again on July 31, 2021 to celebrate wind and brass band music in an outdoor setting."