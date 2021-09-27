Northfield residents are invited to give input into a proposed new Sustainable Building Policy from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 801 Washington Street.
A presentation will be shared by consultants from the Center for Energy and Environment followed by an opportunity to share input.
To support city climate action plan goals and building investment, the city is proposing a sustainable building policy. The city has already held meetings with stakeholder groups and city boards and commissions.
Cities throughout Minnesota seek to improve public health, environmental justice, and environmental and economic sustainability. Many cities are taking advantage of building-related strategies to reduce carbon emissions and waste, protect natural resources, and mitigate stormwater runoff. With a sustainable building policy, cities can use public financing and their authority over land use to make meaningful progress toward achieving their sustainability goals.
Leveraging financial incentives, a sustainable building policy establishes minimum sustainability criteria that go beyond existing state code for new construction and redevelopment. Included sustainability criteria typically target reducing pollution and conserving resources. This policy would be voluntary for developments not seeking financial incentives.
Learn more about the proposed policy at ci.northfield.mn.us/SBP.