Sheldahl in Northfield will present banners to Allina Clinic and Northfield Retirement Community thanking frontline workers for their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The events will take place at 1:45 p.m. at NRC and 2:30 p.m. at Allina Medical Clinic.
Sheldahl plans to present banners to Allina, NRC as gift of thanks
