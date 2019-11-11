Northfield Hospital + Clinics has been named a Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) for NH+C’s contributions to the health of breastfeeding employees and their babies.
A press release states MDH recognizes workplaces and county health departments that have demonstrated their commitment to supporting breastfeeding families by creating a workplace lactation support program. There are 112 Breastfeeding Friendly Workplaces recognized across the state.
"The Breastfeeding Friendly Workplace designation shows Northfield Hospital + Clinics’ commitment as a model for the community to support healthy families and receive the business benefits of supporting nursing mothers," the release states. "The designation is achieved by adopting a written policy and educating staff about it; ensuring adequate break time for breastfeeding employees; providing a clean, private place to pump breast milk; and demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting breastfeeding in the workplace."