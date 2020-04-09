With construction on the Trunk Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway roundabout project beginning soon, the city of Northfield is encouraging residents to subscribe to construction updates by visiting ci.northfield.mn.us/notify and choosing “TH 246 and Jefferson Parkway roundabout” from the list of available topics. Instructions on signing up for either email or text updates are at the top of the page.
A press release states the city of Northfield will also post construction updates on the TH 246 and Jefferson Parkway project website, https://bit.ly/2y1BXeV.
Heselton Construction LLC. of Faribault is the prime contractor for the $3.41 million project.
"The city of Northfield urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones," the release states.
Contact Engineering Manager Sean Simonson at 507-645-3049 or sean.simonson@ci.northfield.mn.us with any questions.