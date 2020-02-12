Staff from the Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP) and city of Northfield are teaching a workshop on rain gardens from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway HS-200.
A press release states residents will learn about the benefits of rain gardens, where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and how to plan and install a rain garden on their property. They will also find out how city of Northfield clean water programs may be able to reimburse them for part of their project.
Residents can sign up through Northfield Community Education under Adult Enrichment- General Interest: northfield.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home.
Contact either Kevin Strauss at 507-786-3913 or kevin@crwp.net, Cole Johnson at 507-645-3071 or cole.johnson@ci.northfield.mn.us for more information.